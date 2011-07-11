In the AFC, fantasy owners need to monitor Broncos, Bengals

It's been an unusual offseason in the National Football League and fantasy football, to say the least. But with a potential light at the end of the tunnel in sight on CBA negotiations, it's time for owners to start ramping up their draft-day preparations. Sure, it's close to impossible to determine the value of several players due to the lack of player movement up to this point. But there are a number of positions that we do know require our attention once the lockout is over. Here's a look at 12 such positions that will require your utmost attention in the AFC once we get back to football.