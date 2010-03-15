In search of offensive line help, Dolphins visit with Incognito

Published: Mar 15, 2010 at 11:19 AM

MIAMI -- A person familiar with the talks says free-agent guard Richie Incognito is visiting the Miami Dolphins.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Monday because the Dolphins would not confirm the visit.

Last year Incognito conceded he had a reputation for being "a less than model citizen."

Twice last season with St. Louis, Incognito was benched in games after drawing two personal fouls. The Rams waived him after the second benching, and he started the final three games for Buffalo.

Incognito criticized the Rams' dwindling fan base in 2008, made an obscene gesture to a TV cameraman during practice and encouraged hecklers by cupping his hands to his ears while leaving the field after a loss.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Five rookie classes that can shape 2023 NFL season

The 2022 Kansas City Chiefs received widespread contributions from first-year players en route to the Super Bowl title. Which teams could get a significant boost from their newbies in 2023? Bucky Brooks spotlights five rookie classes that can shape this season.
news

Chargers DE Joey Bosa in win-now mode: 'More than ever, I just want to win some games'

Ahead of his eighth NFL season, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa said he's approaching the game with an increased emphasis on winning, knowing that the Bolts' window at greatness doesn't stay open long.
news

Lions GM Brad Holmes: Confidence 'very high' we can win NFC North

Speaking with reporters Friday, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes discussed the unusual amount of hype surrounding the 2023 team and his "very high" confidence in the Lions' ability to win the NFC North for the first time in 30 years.
news

Super Bowl LVIII predictions: Who represents AFC, NFC in Vegas? Which team wins Lombardi Trophy?

Who will represent the AFC and NFC next February at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas? Which team is poised to hoist the Lombardi Trophy? Our analysts provide their picks, with seven different winners.