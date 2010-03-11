In search of 3-4 help, Redskins eye trade for Rams DL Carriker

The Washington Redskins are interested in acquiring defensive lineman Adam Carriker from the St. Louis Rams and have contacted the team about the possibility, league sources said Thursday.
New Redskins defensive coordinator Jim Haslett, who coached Carriker in St. Louis, is a strong proponent of the three-year NFL veteran and would like to add him as Washington transitions to a 3-4 scheme, according to team and league sources. The Redskins also graded Carriker highly coming out of Nebraska when Gregg Williams was running their defense.
[ For more on all 32 NFL teams, check out the latest from our bloggers.
» ](http://blogblitz.nfl.com)Blog Blitz
Carriker, who missed all of last season because of a right shoulder injury, hasn't lived up to expectations after the Rams drafted him 13th overall in 2007, and he's someone whom other NFL teams believe would be available in a trade. Other teams also have inquired about Carriker, and a deal is possible before the draft next month.
Carriker can toggle between tackle and end, and he has two sacks and 53 tackles in 31 career games. He played end in college, and his transition to tackle has been bumpy.
Albert Haynesworth, who's due a $21 million bonus in April, isn't interested in playing nose tackle in Washington, according to team and league sources, and convincing him to do so will not be easy for a player who often has clashed with coaches. Even after signing former Carolina Panthers nose tackle Maake Kemoeatu, the Redskins could use more 3-4 personnel to fortify their defensive line.
The Redskins, who have shown uncharacteristic restraint in the free-agent market thus far, could be active on the trade market, and defensive end Andre Carter might be on his way out of Washington. Carter has struggled as a tweener linebacker in a 3-4 front, but he has value because he plays a position that has few available alternatives in the free-agent market.
Carter is one of few players to have a no-trade clause in his contract, but he's very open to a change of scenery and would waive that clause should the right opportunity arise, according to team and league sources. The Redskins signed Carter as a free agent in 2006 and renegotiated his deal in 2009. Last season, he had 11 sacks, his highest total since 2002.