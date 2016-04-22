In right role, Paul Perkins could be a fantasy sleeper

Green Bay should be getting a rejuvenated Eddie Lacy in 2016, but has been missing a shifty, dynamic pass-catching specialist for years. Giving Aaron Rodgers that type of weapon would almost be unfair. Oakland struggled to find a reliable receiving back last season, feeding most of the targets to the fullbacks and Latavius Murray. Perkins could have an instant real life and fantasy impact in the Bay Area working alongside that talented young offense. New England hoards pass-catching backs like a squirrel hoards food for the winter, so Perkins to the Patriots just makes too much sense. While the Cowboys re-signed receiving-back specialist Lance Dunbar, he could need more time to truly recover from his knee injury last season, leaving plenty of opportunities for Perkins to slide in and take over that role.