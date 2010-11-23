In retrospect, Childress' hiring was political machine at work

I would be lying if I didn't confess to at least a little disappointment about Childress' firing, as he provided much material for my weekly game management column. He never seemed to grasp the concept and, much like his mentor Andy Reid in Philadelphia, he kept repeating the same mistakes. As a fan you might wonder how Childress actually became a head coach without ever calling plays and just holding the title of offensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Yet, five years ago Childress was the really hot head-coaching candidate in the NFL, drawing strong interest from many of the nine teams that had openings that offseason. However, being the hot coach is much like being the hot political candidate -- it has more to do with politics than talent.