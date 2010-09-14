In need of win, 49ers get champs

Sean Payton has the champions focused.
(Bill Haber / Associated Press)
The storyline
The 49ers face the possibility of getting ripped up for the second straight week despite having high expectations entering the season. The Saints will look to prove the Super Bowl hangover theory is over-rated.
Why you should watch
If Alex Smith plays that poorly again, there could be a quarterback crisis brewing in San Francisco. He will face heavy pressure.
Did you know?
Saints QB Drew Brees is 4-0 in his career against the 49ers. ... New Orleans WR Marques Colston has a touchdown in four straight Monday Night Football games. ... 49ers TE Vernon Davis has a touchdown in three consecutive home games. ... San Francisco's Justin Smith has the NFL's longest active consecutive games streak by a defensive lineman (140 games).