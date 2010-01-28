In limbo again with Vikes, Rosenfels tries to remain upbeat

Published: Jan 28, 2010 at 09:24 AM

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sage Rosenfels is the guy who took the early lead in Minnesota's quarterback competition last summer with a strong performance in the first preseason game.

Then came Brett Favre.

Rosenfels wasn't expecting to slip to third string after signing a contract extension through the 2011 season worth $9 million. But he did. And he was the only player on Minnesota's active roster all season who didn't appear in a game.

For more on the Minnesota Vikings, check out the latest from our bloggers.

»  Blog Blitz: Vikings

The only lasting image of Rosenfels' first year in purple was classic backup form -- with a cap and a clipboard.

The devastating overtime defeat in the NFC title game in New Orleans was painful even for the players on the bottom of the roster. But the on-field success during the season was still fun from the sideline, and Rosenfels was able to watch the NFL's all-time leading passer at work, taking plenty of mental notes.

"I learned a ton from Brett: the way he played, the way he prepared and the way he thinks about the game," Rosenfels said. "I think the way Brett sees the game is different than most people. It's hard to describe, but to see the way Brett sees it and see how he plays it is something that I'll never forget."

The late interception Favre threw in Sunday's game was costly, giving more fuel to his critics, but Rosenfels adamantly defended his performance against the Saints. In a phone interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, Rosenfels also reflected on the bond that developed between Favre and the team after his sudden arrival after training camp.

He insisted it wasn't awkward for him or fellow backup Tarvaris Jackson, that their respect for Favre and his desire to win grew quickly once they got to know him.

"We saw something really special," Rosenfels said. "In that last game, he fought like I'd never seen anybody fight. That was amazing. Then you throw in the fact that he's 40, nine years older than me, and that was almost incomprehensible."

While Favre decides whether to return for a 20th NFL season, Rosenfels and Jackson are in limbo again -- just like they were last summer while Favre was deliberating.

Rosenfels is using the same line he used back then: He isn't concerned about what he can't control. He said he hasn't thought about requesting a trade, either.

It was a trade last year that brought Rosenfels to the Vikings, before they realized Favre would be available after he reconsidered his original declaration of retirement from the New York Jets.

Earlier this week, coach Brad Childress expressed a desire for continuity at quarterback, but left open all options.

"I'm sure we'll ably man that position one way or another," Childress said.

So while Favre heals and tries to make up his mind, Rosenfels will get back to working out for next season.

"He's going to do what he's going to do, and I'm going to get prepared and take some time to be the best football player that I can be," Rosenfels said. "We were all drained by the end. I can only imagine how mentally and physically worn out he must be."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dak Prescott breaks Tony Romo's single-season TD pass record in Cowboys' win over Eagles

After tossing 37 TDs passes in the 2021 season, Cowboys QB ﻿Dak Prescott's comeback season has officially earned a place in the franchise's record books.
news

Buccaneers, NT Vita Vea agree to four-year extension worth over $73 million

The reigning Super Bowl champion Bucs made an important move for their future Saturday, inking popular nose tackle and defensive cornerstone Vita Vea to a four-year extension.
news

Broncos HC Vic Fangio on future with Denver: 'I'll be good ... don't worry about me'

Following a season-ending loss to the Chiefs, Broncos HC Vic Fangio addressed his future amid reports that his time in Denver could be coming to an end.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 18: What we learned from Chiefs-Broncos; Cowboys-Eagles

The Denver Broncos gave it their all but, in the end, it was the Kansas City Chiefs who prevailed in Week 18. Here's what we learned from K.C.'s season-ending victory.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW