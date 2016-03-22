In latest mock, running backs dominate ... Round 2

March Madness is in full effect right now ... well, unless you're a fan of the Michigan State Spartans or Arizona Wildcats. But for fantasy football dorks like me, the madness began with the start of the NFL's free-agency period earlier in the month. And with most of the big-name free agents signed and a few trades consummated, we're getting a clearer look at how some player values have been altered as a result. So what better time to hold my second one-man, five-round mock draft for 2016. You'll notice some risers and fallers, not to mention a few new names added to the list.