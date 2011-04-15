In fantasy football, even the obvious isn't so obvious

LaDainian Tomlinson is the only running back to finish No. 1 in consecutive seasons since 2006. Overall he has ranked in the top six in three of the last five seasons (17th in 2010). ... Adrian Peterson is the only running back to finish in the top five in four straight years. ... Chris Johnson has finished in the top 12 in three straight seasons and in the top five the last two. ... Maurice Jones-Drew has finished in the top 12 in four of the last five years and in the top eight in three of the last five. He has finished in the top five just once. ... Frank Gore has finished in the top 10 in three of the last five seasons (14th in 2008, 20th in 2010). ... A total of five players (Foster, Peyton Hillis, Darren McFadden, LeSean McCoy, Rashard Mendenhall) ranked in the top 10 at the running back position last season that weren't also in the top 10 in 2009.