In fantasy football, even the obvious isn't always obvious

Positional overview: No more than two quarterbacks have finished in the top five in back-to-back seasons since 2006. No more than six have gone back-to-back in the top 10. In 2011, three new field generals (Brees, Newton, Stafford) were in the top five after not being there in 2010. Furthermore, no quarterback has finished first in fantasy points in consecutive seasons. Rodgers has been the closet, ranking in the top two in four straight seasons. He's the lone signal-caller who can boast about that accomplishment. ... Brees has also been reliable, finishing in the top six in six straight years. No other quarterbacks have done that. ... Brady has finished in the top seven in five of the last six seasons. He failed to reach that mark in 2008 after tearing up his knee in the season opener. ... Rivers has finished in the top nine in four straight seasons and five of the last six overall.