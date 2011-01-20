In face of injuries, Packers thrive thanks to unearthed talent

Shields, the nickel back, could be the next player in that pipeline. While he was mainly a wide receiver in college, the Packers loved his athleticism and planned on grooming him for the future after signing him as an undrafted rookie. He was too smooth and so accepting of coaching to hold him back, though. He flashed in the preseason, and they opted to get him on the field right away. He had two interceptions and six passes defensed this season.