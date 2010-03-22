In between rules and modifications, CBA on minds of NFL owners

"I think the owners understand, as I'm sure the players do and the NFLPA does, at some point we need to reach an agreement because it's the right thing for our fans, the right thing for our business, all of our media partners, all stakeholders involved," said Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank. "And it's a process we have to go through and it's a process we are going through. It's a little bit like childbirth. Maybe you don't love the process, but you love the result."