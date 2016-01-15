In 2015, Tom Brady and Doug Martin were on brink of history

One Look Back to Week 2:

Patriots 40, Bills 32

Brady threw for a season-high 466 yards and three touchdowns as the Patriots improved to 26-3 against the Buffalo Bills since Brady became New England's starting quarterback in 2001. Brady was an egalitarian passer that afternoon, as four Patriots players had at least 85 yards receiving: Rob Gronkowski (113), Dion Lewis (98), Julian Edelman (97) and Aaron Dobson (87). Brady started the season on quite a tear. In throwing for seven touchdowns with no interceptions through two weeks of play, he became the eighth quarterback in NFL history to do so (joining Peyton Manning in 2013, Drew Bledsoe in 1997, Brett Favre in 1996, Dave Krieg in 1985, Phil Simms in 1984, Don Meredith in 1966 and Milt Plum in 1962). Brady didn't throw his first interception of the season until Week 6.