Improving Panthers can keep Saints from No. 2 seed

Why to watch
New Orleans is so good at home and holding out hope for a first-round playoff bye; the Panthers made some strides this season. They have six wins, but really deserve to be .500. Oh, and if you miss your final chance to watch Cam Newton in 2011, shame on you.
Inside story
The Saints are keeping hope alive for the first-round bye, and don't expect Drew Brees to stop his assault on the record books. Newton's impact: The Panthers have 64 completions of 20 yards or more, fourth in the NFL (more than the Saints); last year they were dead last with 30. After a horrible start, DeAngelo Williams is averaging 7.4 yards per carry with four TDs in his past three games.