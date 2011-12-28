Improving Panthers can keep Saints from No. 2 seed

Published: Dec 28, 2011 at 08:20 AM

Why to watch
New Orleans is so good at home and holding out hope for a first-round playoff bye; the Panthers made some strides this season. They have six wins, but really deserve to be .500. Oh, and if you miss your final chance to watch Cam Newton in 2011, shame on you.

Inside story
The Saints are keeping hope alive for the first-round bye, and don't expect Drew Brees to stop his assault on the record books. Newton's impact: The Panthers have 64 completions of 20 yards or more, fourth in the NFL (more than the Saints); last year they were dead last with 30. After a horrible start, DeAngelo Williams is averaging 7.4 yards per carry with four TDs in his past three games.

More: Go inside each Week 17 game

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens working out Le'Veon Bell, Devonta Freeman following Justice Hill's Achilles injury

Justice Hill﻿ suffered a torn Achilles during a recent practice, Ian Rapoport reports. With Hill and J.K. Dobbins out for the year, the Ravens are bringing in veteran RBs ﻿Le'Veon Bell﻿ and ﻿Devonta Freeman﻿ for workouts.
news

Dallas Goedert thought he'd 'have a deal done' with Eagles by start of season

﻿Zach Ertz﻿ is happy again in Philadelphia. The Eagles might need to overachieve to keep his running mate content. ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿ is entering a contract year in 2021 and he's surprised he wasn't able to reach an agreement on an extension before the season.
news

2021 NFC win-total projections: 49ers, Rams, Cards make playoffs; Seahawks odd team out in West

Analytics guru Cynthia Frelund reveals her projected win total for each NFC team, forecasting the West to produce three playoff participants. So, who's the odd team out?
news

Fantasy waiver wire targets for Week 1 of 2021 season

Following a week of roster cuts and injury designations, Michael F. Florio gives you the rundown on what players to look out for on the waiver wire.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW