Improving Panthers can keep Saints from No. 2 seed

Inside story

The Saints are keeping hope alive for the first-round bye, and don't expect Drew Brees to stop his assault on the record books. Newton's impact: The Panthers have 64 completions of 20 yards or more, fourth in the NFL (more than the Saints); last year they were dead last with 30. After a horrible start, DeAngelo Williams is averaging 7.4 yards per carry with four TDs in his past three games.