Improving Falcons' defense working to stay in title contention

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- If there's any positive that the Atlanta Falcons can take away from their loss in Super Bowl LI, it's that they have plenty of reasons to believe they can return to the NFL's biggest game. The Falcons may have blown a 25-point lead against New England in February, but they also showed the world how deeply talented they were. Most importantly, the defense that helped them win the NFC Championship Game was just starting to come into its own. This fall should be the time when that unit advances to another level.