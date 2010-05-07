Impressions from Falcons minicamp: Turner practicing with purpose

» All you fantasy football players might want to get Michael Turner on your team. The running back said he is approaching this season with a serious purpose and he's doing more than talking. Turner already is at his season-ending weight of around 240-245 and he is carrying it in much leaner fashion. Turner got out of the gate very slowly last year because he was holding a few too many lbs, which didn't allow him to pull away from too many LBs. He pulled away from a slew of the Falcons' athletic linebackers Friday.