Impact offensive linemen for each day of 2012 NFL Draft

Jeff Allen, OT/OG, Illinois: A rising prospect in NFL circles, Allen was simply difficult to beat on the edge during his four years as a starter at both tackle spots. (He often played both sides in the same game over the past couple of seasons, as the Illini would flip the line based on the play call.) His build (6-3 7/8, 307) is more consistent with that of a guard, and he could transition inside if needed. Duane Brown, who was just one-quarter inch taller and eight pounds heavier than Allen when he was measured at the 2008 NFL Scouting Combine, was picked 26th overall by the Texans and has held down the tackle spot for the past four years. Allen has similar potential.