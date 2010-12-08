Impact, big plays make Polamalu NFL's best defensive player

Most defensive players would likely have a moment of hesitation diagnosing the play, and shifting focus from crashing down the line on a back to cracking down on the quarterback. And even with those who would've gone straight for Flacco, many wouldn't have had the reflex and the ability to think quickly enough to go for the ball. Yet, Polamalu did all of that in that short amount of time, which explains how special he is, even if he can't explain quite how his instincts kicked in through that situation.