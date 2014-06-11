Immaculate Reception, Hail Mary headline top plays of the '70s

Pittsburgh is now known as "The Team of the '70s." But heading into Super Bowl XIII, Chuck Noll's group had won just two Lombardi Trophies in the decade -- tied with both Miami and Dallas. And the Cowboys had the Steelers in an absolute dogfight on that day; it was a true championship bout that still remains the greatest Super Bowl ever. After all, this was the first Super Bowl rematch (Pittsburgh had nipped Dallas three years prior in Super Bowl X), it had three first-half lead changes and it featured two clubs looking to lay claim to an era. And if that wasn't enough, consider the fact that this game involved 20 Hall of Famers, including 14 on the playing field.