Imagine how the Week 5 upsets went down, it's easy if you try

Imagine Saints coach Sean Payton standing in front of his team last Wednesday, trying to make the Cardinals look better than the team they beat 45-14 in the divisional round with Kurt Warner under center, not Max Hall from BYU. The players might have listened to every word that Payton preached about the matchup being a trap game, but in reality, they did not hear a word he said. They knew, or believed, all they had to do was show up and they would win easily. Forget attention to detail, forget hungry to prove they are the new NFC power and forget Payton's message. The players believed they would win. And what happened, they fumble, throw three interceptions and miss a 29-yard field goal, which, in essence, count for five total turnovers. Even though the Saints outgained the Cardinals by almost 200 yards, they lost by 10 points.