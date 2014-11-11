Images of Salute to Service events: NFL teams pay homage to military

As part of the Salute to Service campaign, the NFL honored soldiers and veterans prior to Sunday's games around the league.
The NFL and the Players Association continued their history of honoring the military with festivities around the league.
In addition, for every point scored during the 32 designated Salute to Service games, the league will donate $100 to each of its three core, military non-profit partners -- the Pat Tillman Foundation, USO, and Wounded Warrior Project -- for a total of $300 per point.
For more on Sunday's events, click on the image above to see a gallery of photos.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor
Photo above by Ben Margot/Associated Press.