Illness sends demoted Redskins QB Grossman to locker room

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 06:30 AM

Washington Redskins quarterback Rex Grossman's bad week just became worse.

Grossman wasn't on the sideline during the first possession of Sunday's game at Carolina. Instead, he was sequestered in the Redskins' locker room with a fever, the team told NFL Network, but the quarterback is able to play if needed.

Comcast SportsNet Washington cited a source in reporting that Grossman was fighting the flu or possibly worse as he might have pneumonia.

Grossman lost the Redskins' starting quarterback job to John Beck this week following a disastrous four-interception game last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Redskins don't have a third quarterback on their active roster. Tennessee product Jonathan Crompton is on their practice squad.

