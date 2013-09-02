Illinois senator proposes national concussion awareness legislation

Published: Sep 02, 2013 at 06:39 AM

Lawmakers recently have been busy introducing a number of sports safety-related bills.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) has proposed national legislation to cover concussion safety guidelines throughout the country, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The Associated Press reported that legislation has been introduced in the House by Pennsylvania and Ohio lawmakers to trigger reform in the NCAA, guaranteeing four-year scholarships for athletes who play collision sports.

And the Los Angeles Times reported that California will vote this week to limit workman's comp rewards for pro athletes.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

