Illinois RB Leshoure to meet with Dolphins; Lions take a look

Published: Mar 31, 2011 at 09:13 AM

Alabama's Mark Ingram has been the running back most linked to the Miami Dolphins, who own the 15th overall pick in the NFL draft.

However, Illinois running back Mikel Leshoure seems to have piqued Miami's interest. Leshoure has a visit scheduled with the Dolphins, along with five other teams, a source with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Dolphins running backs Ricky Williams and Ronnie Brown are free agents, and the team seemingly is in the market for a potential workhorse back.

Leshoure visited the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, the team's official website reported.

Leshoure, a second-team All-American, rushed for a school-record 1,697 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for Illinois.

"I think I can bring versatility and leadership to an offense, especially for my position," Leshoure, who's 6-foot and 227 pounds, told the Lions' website. "I feel like I can run in between the tackles, but I can also run outside of the tackles and hit the perimeters at times to make guys miss.

"I think the thing that sets me apart from the other running backs is my ability to catch the ball. Whether it's swing routes, or five- (to) 10-yard routes or even downfield, I'm very confident with my hands."

