Illinois QB Nathan Scheelhaase's father banned from campus

Published: Oct 29, 2013 at 06:39 AM

The father of Illinois senior quarterback Nathan Scheelhaase has been banned from campus for a year following his arrest during the Illini's Oct. 26 game.

The Champaign (Ill.) News-Gazette has reported that Nathan Creer, Scheelhaase's father, was arrested inside Memorial Stadium during the Illini's loss to Michigan State and charged with resisting a peace officer. The newspaper said the arrest and charge came after an incident involving Creer and several fans. The newspaper also reported that police said Creer appeared to be intoxicated.

"From what I heard, somebody was intoxicated, words were exchanged, swings were exchanged," University of Illinois deputy police chief Skip Frost told the News-Gazette. "We got the parties separated. Some calmed down and went along with the program. Some did not."

Creer was the only one arrested, but three others were ejected.

The newspaper reported that the police officers did not know Creer was related to Scheelhaase, who went to high school in the Kansas City area.

On Monday, Creer pleaded not guilty to resisting and obstructing an officer.

University police said campus bans are "standard practice" when someone who isn't a student or university employee creates trouble at the school.

Mike Huguenin can be reached at mike.huguenin@nfl.com. You also can follow him on Twitter @MikeHuguenin.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

