Illinois bill would require youth coaches to get concussion training

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Illinois legislature passed a bill that will require the state's football coaches to undergo concussion training, The Associated Press reported.
- The Columbus Dispatch reported on an amendment to Ohio's concussion law that would allow chiropractors to clear players to return to play after a concussions.
- A bioethicist suggested to NBC News that NFL doctors should be employed by the league and not by the team to cut down on conflicts of interest.
- ESPN.com profiledAlejandro Villanueva, who is trying to make the Philadelphia Eagles after serving as an Army Ranger.
- The Colorado Springs Gazette reported that 91 NFL players from the 2013 season had military ties. It was packaged with a feature on Broncos offensive lineman Ben Garland, who was an Air Force cadet.
- Buccaneers.com featured the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' support of the Wounded Warriors' Amputee Football Team.
- Bills.com reported on Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Mario Williams' visit to the classroom of the winner of the M&T Bank Touchdown for Teachers contest.
- Oakland Raiders wide receiver Greg Little said the substance-abuse violation by Cleveland's Josh Gordon was a mistake that wasn't Gordon's fault, and the Browns wide receiver hopes to have the violation downgraded, Fox Sports' Alex Marvez reported.
