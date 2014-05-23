Illinois bill would require youth coaches to get concussion training

Published: May 23, 2014 at 05:08 AM

Friday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • The Illinois legislature passed a bill that will require the state's football coaches to undergo concussion training, The Associated Press reported.
  • The Columbus Dispatch reported on an amendment to Ohio's concussion law that would allow chiropractors to clear players to return to play after a concussions.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

