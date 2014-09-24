Ike Taylor says he'll 'be back' this season for Steelers

Cornerback Ike Taylor says the broken forearm he suffered in Sunday night's win over the Carolina Panthers won't end his long run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Ike will be back," Taylor said of himself on Tuesday, per Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
Taylor was one of three Steelers defenders to sustain injuries against Carolina, with rookie linebacker Ryan Shazierleaving with a sprained MCL and pass-rusher Jarvis Jones hurting his wrist. Shazier's setback isn't expected to be too serious, but Jones was placed on the team's injured reserve-designated to return list Monday after undergoing surgery.
Meanwhile, Taylor is expected to be lost for six to eight weeks, per the newspaper, stripping Pittsburgh of a cover man with 138 starts for the team since 2003.
"Right now, I am recovering and I feel good," Taylor said. "We are going to see (Wednesday) the (exact) timetable when I am coming back, but right now I am just resting."
Taylor struggled mightily down the stretch last season and currently ranks as the league's No. 83 cover man out of an eligible 96 players at his position, per Pro Football Focus.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps all of the Week 3 action and picks the top team in the AFC.