Ike Taylor says he'll 'be back' this season for Steelers

Published: Sep 24, 2014 at 01:22 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Cornerback Ike Taylor says the broken forearm he suffered in Sunday night's win over the Carolina Panthers won't end his long run with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Ike will be back," Taylor said of himself on Tuesday, per Mark Kaboly of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

Taylor was one of three Steelers defenders to sustain injuries against Carolina, with rookie linebacker Ryan Shazierleaving with a sprained MCL and pass-rusher Jarvis Jones hurting his wrist. Shazier's setback isn't expected to be too serious, but Jones was placed on the team's injured reserve-designated to return list Monday after undergoing surgery.

Meanwhile, Taylor is expected to be lost for six to eight weeks, per the newspaper, stripping Pittsburgh of a cover man with 138 starts for the team since 2003.

"Right now, I am recovering and I feel good," Taylor said. "We are going to see (Wednesday) the (exact) timetable when I am coming back, but right now I am just resting."

Taylor struggled mightily down the stretch last season and currently ranks as the league's No. 83 cover man out of an eligible 96 players at his position, per Pro Football Focus.

Taylor isn't ready to give up on his career, but it's the return of Shazier and Jones that looms as a bigger need for a hot-and-cold Steelers defense that's been gashed on the ground by the Ravens and Browns over the first three weeks.

