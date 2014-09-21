Ike Taylor breaks forearm vs. Panthers

Published: Sep 21, 2014 at 03:38 PM

After an impressive first half, the Pittsburgh Steelers are suddenly spending more time helping players off the field than playing on it.

Veteran defensive back Ike Taylor was helped off the field and directly to the locker room with a forearm injury midway through the third quarter. Taylor did not return to the game and coach Mike Tomlin said after the game he has a broken forearm.

Moments earlier, rookie linebacker Ryan Shazier was helped off the field and was out the remainder of the game with a right knee injury.

Second-year linebacker Jarvis Jones suffered a wrist injury and didn't appear in the game again.

Jonathan Stewart limped off to the opposite sideline for the Panthers with a right knee contusion and did not return.

