IK Enemkpali pushing to make Buffalo Bills roster

Shaking perception is a very difficult thing to do in today's media-driven sports culture. Players get labeled, generalized and buried before anyone takes time to realize that people make mistakes. Enemkpali's teammate, Richie Incognito, recently told Sports Illustrated that he wants to re-write the narrative of his career. While we're not in any way comparing the misdeeds of Incognito to those of Enemkpali, there seems to be general momentum in Incognito's favor. A three-year, $15.75 million contract signed this offseason went a long way toward changing the thought process on Incognito, fairly or unfairly.