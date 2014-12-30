Ihedigbo on Suh: 'What happened to just fining guys?'

Detroit Lions defense tackle Ndamukong Suh will have his appeal of a one-game suspension for stepping on Aaron Rodgers heard in short order.
In the meantime, Suh's fellow players lamented Monday that the NFL is taking out its best player in the franchise's second playoff game this millennium. The Lions face the Cowboy on Sunday in Dallas.
"Hopefully he wins his appeal," safety James Ihedigbo said, per the Detroit Free Press. "It sucks. I don't get it. I saw the play. Man, suspending guys. I don't know. I don't even know what's the take on it all year long with things like this that happened because it's a major blow. What happened to just fining guys?
"If you think they broke league policy, fine guys and move on and be over with it. But suspending him? It's definitely a loss, but we've been able to do it all year with next man stepping in, we're going to have to do it this week."
In suspending Suh, NFL VP of football operations Merton Hanks did not specifically cite Suh's past -- which includes multiple fines and a two-game suspension for an arm stomp in 2011 -- but it's impossible not to consider his actions in light of previous transgressions.
"We're frustrated by the whole situation," defensive end Darryl Tapp said. "Like I said, we don't feel like it was intentional. We all know what kind of person Suh is. He hasn't been in any kind of trouble this year, so just something we got to take it as it comes and move forward."
The team will likely find out Tuesday whether or not Suh's suspension is upheld.
