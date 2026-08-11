IFAF World Flag Football Championships 2026: What you need to know about LA28 qualifying tournament

The 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles is less than two years away, and it will be an historic summer games featuring flag football for the first time.

In the lead up to LA28, the IFAF World Flag Football Championships 2026 will take place in Dusseldorf, Germany, on Aug. 13-16, marking the first opportunity for countries to qualify for the Olympics.

Here is what you need to know about IFAF World Flag 2026:

What is IFAF World Flag 2026?

IFAF World Flag 2026 is an international flag football competition featuring 16 men's and 16 women's teams and is one of the first direct LA28 qualification events in any sport to carry the "Olympic Qualifier" label.

Which countries are participating in IFAF World Flag 2026?

Men's tournament:

Group A: USA, Australia, Israel, American Samoa

Group B: Austria, Japan, Canada

Group C: Mexico, Switzerland, Germany, Brazil

Group D: Italy, France, Great Britain, Panama

Women's tournament:

Group A: Mexico, Italy, Germany, Slovenia

Group B: USA, Spain, Australia

Group C: Great Britain, Austria, France, China

Group D: Canada, Japan, Panama, Brazil

How is IFAF World Flag 2026 organized?

The men's and women's tournaments feature 16 teams divided into four groups for round robin play. The top two teams from each group will then advance to a single-elimination tournament beginning with a quarterfinal round.

How do teams qualify for 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles?

The top two men’s and top two women's teams -- excluding the pre-qualified host teams from the United States -- will qualify for LA28. In total, six men's and six women's teams will qualify for LA28 and IFAF World Flag 2026 marks the first opportunity for teams to book their ticket to the 2028 Games.

When does IFAF World Flag 2026 take place?

The men's tournament begins with group stage competition on Thursday, Aug. 13 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 16.

The women's tournament begins with group stage competition on Thursday, Aug. 13 and will run through Sunday, Aug. 16.

Where does IFAF World Flag 2026 take place?

The IFAF Flag Football World Championships are taking place at the Garath-Düsseldorf Flag Football Complex, which is home to the New England Patriots' Flag Football Field.

How can I watch IFAF World Flag 2026?