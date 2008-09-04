If you want to take chances on waiver wire, check out these guys

Matt Leinart, QB, Cardinals: Yes, I know that Kurt Warner was named the Week 1 starter (and if Warner is somehow available in your league, then by all means add him right away). But Warner is old, injury-prone, and has almost no chance of starting all 16 games. Leinart, the Cardinals' 2006 first-round pick, is still viewed as the Cardinals' QB of the future. For that reason, and because it was clearly a close race between Warner and Leinart to begin with, head coach Ken Whisenhunt won't hesitate to yank Warner if he struggles or gets hurt. If/when that happens, Leinart gets to throw to Larry Fitzgerald and Anquan Boldin, and his home games won't be impacted by weather. Of all the current backups at QB, Leinart may have the highest ceiling. At worst, he's a good handcuff for Warner owners.