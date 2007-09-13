If we had a crystal ball, this is how we would see the season

Speaking of Daunte Culpepper ... how in the world did he not wind up in Atlanta? Here, I'd take a time machine instead of a crystal ball, just to go back and find out exactly why the Falcons didn't go after Culpepper hard once he was released from Miami and, while Vick had not yet been indicted at the time, it clearly looked like he was knee deep in Alpo. Did Atlanta feel Culpepper was damaged goods and not worth the risk? Did they believe in the 16-game stewardship of Joey Harrington, who, rumor has it, did not exactly find himself on Culpepper's holiday card list in Miami last year, and vice versa? Or did Culpepper, who acts as his own agent, reject Atlanta of his own accord? Maybe he thought Vick eventually might return in 2007 and that he wouldn't get a chance to start in Atlanta, which, according to Adam Schefter, also is interested in Walter once he pops free from the West Coast. And now word is that the Falcons are quizzically uninterested in the services of Leftwich, too. To the Falcons, who could use a bit of good fortune after their face-of-the-franchise's sudden and stunning fall from grace, I say: Good luck. By not going out and jumping on two experienced quarterbacks starving for a successful second act, they're leaving themselves very vulnerable if Harrington's third starting act of his NFL career plays out similarly to his first two. And even riskier, should Harrington get hurt, it will be the very green Chris Redman's show to run. Should that come to pass, the Georgia Dome could turn into the Georgia Done.