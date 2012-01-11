If they stick to defensive strengths, Giants can stop Packers

Rodgers excels at manipulating defenders with his eyes. His ability to move safeties out of the deep middle position creates big-play opportunities on the backside. In Week 13, he repeatedly burned the Giants for big plays against single-high safety looks. He would identify the coverage during his pre-snap read and, after briefly holding the safety in the middle of the field, would immediately attack deep outside. Rodgers' ability to manipulate the safety led to a 27-yard completion to Jordy Nelson on the game-winning drive in Week 13. His 20-yard touchdown to Greg Jennings was also completed against a single-high safety look; after spotting Deon Grant floating in the middle of the field, he quickly connected with Jennings on a skinny post over the top of the coverage.