If Shane Steichen wants to save his job, beating the Vikings would be a good start

INDIANAPOLIS -- Carlie Irsay-Gordon didn't clean house, but she did sweep Chris Ballard out the door. The Indianapolis Colts' principal owner fired her team's general manager Monday, less than 24 hours after the Colts lost at home to the lowly Tennessee Titans.

The coach could be next.

Shane Steichen, who is 27-30 since becoming head coach of the Colts, is under contract through the 2028 season. But after failing to make the playoffs in his first three campaigns and falling to 2-4 this year, his days in Indianapolis are likely numbered unless he miraculously turns this season around.

Last week, the Colts faced the winless Titans and suffered the worst loss of the Steichen era. This week, the Colts will face the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, who could end that era altogether if Indianapolis gets embarrassed again.

"I think there's pressure in this league every year, regardless of circumstances," Steichen said when asked if Ballard's firing made him rethink his own job security. "And as the head coach, you've gotta lead this team. You've gotta empower your players. You've gotta guide them every single day and put them in position (to win)."

Yet, when looking at Steichen's resume, Sunday's matchup is exactly the type of game his teams don't win. Indianapolis has lost seven straight road games dating to last year and 11 of its last 13.

Of course, injuries can reasonably excuse some of the Colts' recent struggles, most notably those suffered by Daniel Jones. The veteran quarterback played arguably the best football of his career when he led the Colts to an 8-2 start in 2025, throwing 15 touchdowns against seven interceptions. Then he fractured his left fibula and ruptured his right Achilles tendon, derailing Indianapolis' promising campaign. Jones was one of several key Colts players who suffered significant injuries as the team lost seven straight games to end last season.

Still, that was only one year. What about the rest?

Indianapolis appeared to develop a culture of resiliency in Steichen's first year in 2023, rising from a 4-12-1 finish in 2022 to a 9-8 campaign. The Colts lost starting quarterback Anthony Richardson Sr. to a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5, but went on to nearly beat the Houston Texans in Week 18 and clinch an AFC South title with backup Gardner Minshew.

"We were 3-5, and we dug ourselves out, and we were one play away from winning the division," Steichen said, reflecting on 2023. "And it's a similar situation (now)."

The difference, however, appears to be that the Colts have lost some of their grit. During Steichen's first season, the Colts went 4-7 against teams that finished .500 or better, highlighted by an upset road win against the Baltimore Ravens and eventual league MVP Lamar Jackson. Minshew also started in that game.

Since then, the Colts went 3-15 against teams that finished the 2024 and 2025 seasons at or above .500, and they're 0-3 this year. Indianapolis hasn't defeated a .500 or better team since notching a road victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7 of last year, suffering 10 straight losses against such opponents.

"No one's coming to save us," Steichen said. "It's on us."

Star running back Jonathan Taylor, who said it hurt to see Ballard's firing, echoed his coach's message.

"Our general manager is gone. No one is gonna feel sorry for us," Taylor said. "They're gonna say, 'Oh, let's try to kick 'em while they're down.' So, we gotta pull ourselves up, and we gotta fight."

A win at Minnesota obviously won't solve all of the Colts' problems, especially as it pertains to Steichen. His tenure may already be doomed if the new general manager prefers to start with a clean slate and, therefore, a new coach. But an upset of the Vikings would, at least for a few days, validate the toughness Steichen swears he's instilled into his team, despite its history against stiffer competition.

Sunday may be the stiffest.

The Vikings are widely considered to have the NFL's best defense, engineered by revered defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Minnesota has only allowed 12.8 points per game, the same number of first downs it gives up per game. Both are league bests. The Vikings have also forced a turnover on a league-high 16.7 percent of their defensive drives.

Meanwhile, Jones' nine turnovers (six interceptions, three lost fumbles) are tied for the second-most in the NFL. He's committed multiple turnovers in three of Indy's six games.

Steichen continues to express full confidence in Jones, the quarterback he was riding high with at this time last year, as well as the rest of his team. Sunday's performance will reveal whether his faith was wise or naïve as Irsay-Gordon weighs his fate.

"We dug ourselves in a hole together, and we gotta dig ourselves out together. And that was the message (to the team)," Steichen said hours after Ballard was fired. "(There's) a ton of football ahead of us, but we gotta put our heads down and work … and (have a) sense of urgency in everything we do."

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.