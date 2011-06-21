If lockout lingers, McCoy, Fujita will organize Browns minicamp

Should the lockout continue much longer, quarterback Colt McCoy and linebacker Scott Fujita are planning a full-squad minicamp for the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported Monday.
"We're talking about it and I think it will happen," McCoy told the newspaper. "Things are progressing, but it's pending the lockout. The great thing is, guys are willing to come and I know we'll get some great work in on both sides of the ball."
The quarterback applauded his offensive teammates for their efforts to attend three skill sessions he has organized so far.
"The thing that makes it great is that the guys are so willing to travel to these workouts, to pay for some or all of their travel expenses and to work so hard," McCoy said, adding that teammates have helped pay for the expenses of rookies and younger players.