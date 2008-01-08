If Jared ate the Verizon guy, I'd pay to see that

Just keep it simple. Sell your little product and own what you are - a fabricated salesman -- then get off my screen. And yes, that means you, Jared from Subway. You started out as a nice "biggest loser" story, and lo and behold you have reached pop culture ubiquity (look it up, Thurman) and now we are forced to watch you venture forth from the friendly confines of a harmless fellow who is asked to hold up his old, ginormous "before" pants, and wander, sans charisma, into the weird pseudo-celebrity world of "being Jared," hanging out with Michael Strahan, cracking each other up in a forced, awkward free beat. If Strahan isn't getting paid, do you really think he's hanging out with you and laughing?