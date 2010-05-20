If healthy, Sims-Walker can be an impact fantasy wideout

You don't want to read too much into one OTA in May. There was no reason for the Jaguars to take any chances nearly 12 weeks before Kickoff Weekend. Sims-Walker, after all, is entrenched as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, and he's had plenty of experience working with quarterback David Garrard. Sims-Walker almost certainly would have been on the field if it were October instead of May.