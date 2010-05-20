If healthy, Sims-Walker can be an impact fantasy wideout

Published: May 20, 2010 at 01:19 PM

Is Mike Sims-Walker the real deal, or was he a one-year fantasy wonder?

It was the first day of Organized Team Activities for the Jaguars in the spring, and Sims-Walker was on the sidelines, holding court with Jacksonville reporters.

"On the sidelines" is the key phrase there, because Sims-Walker was not on the field. He had tweaked an ankle and banged up a knee.

You don't want to read too much into one OTA in May. There was no reason for the Jaguars to take any chances nearly 12 weeks before Kickoff Weekend. Sims-Walker, after all, is entrenched as the team's No. 1 wide receiver, and he's had plenty of experience working with quarterback David Garrard. Sims-Walker almost certainly would have been on the field if it were October instead of May.

And yet ...

When it comes to Sims-Walker, there's always the qualifier, "when healthy." As in, when healthy, he was a top-flight fantasy wide receiver in 2009. And, when healthy, "he can be a number-one wide receiver," according to Jacksonville offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

The Jaguars seconded that notion when they passed on wide-receiver help in the NFL Draft. Instead, they believe that Sims-Walker can flourish while all defensive eyes are focused on Maurice Jones-Drew and the Jaguars' backfield.

There is evidence of their faith in Sims-Walker, although the sample size is small. In 2009, he caught 63 passes for 869 yards and scored seven touchdowns. Those numbers aren't eye-popping, but they included three 100-yard games, one multi-touchdown effort, and touchdowns in three straight weeks beginning in Week 9.

But just when fantasy owners were beginning to catch on, Sims-Walker's production fell off the table. A sore knee here, an injured calf there. Doubtful on the injury report one week, questionable the next. His breakout season turned into something more like a breakout half-season.

It takes a little luck to land the injury-prone player in an injury-free year. But this is a contract year for Sims-Walker, and fantasy owners know that can be a great motivator to stay on the field.

Bottom line: "When healthy," Sims-Walker is the real deal. Do you feel lucky?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

news

Restructure or release? Ryan Tannehill, Joe Mixon among AFC players who could be cap casualties

Has Ryan Tannehill started his last game for the Tennessee Titans? Will Joe Mixon take another carry for the Cincinnati Bengals? Cynthia Frelund spotlights nine notable AFC players who could be due for a contract restructure or outright release this offseason.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE