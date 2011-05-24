If Eagles can sign Burress, that's 'absolutely' OK with Vick

Michael Vick knows all about second chances. And he'd be thrilled if the Philadelphia Eagles gave one to Plaxico Burress.
The New York Daily Newsreported Saturday that the Eagles are interested in Burress, who's scheduled to be released from prison June 6 after serving 20 months on weapons charges. If the team can sign the wide receiver, Vick said, it "absolutely" would be a good move.
"I think with the guys we have now, I think we can fit him in and we can make it work," Vick said Monday on WIP-AM. "Obviously the ultimate goal at the end of the day is to put that ring on your finger at the end of the year.
"I think certainly Plaxico is going to come out with a chip on his shoulder the same way I did, and he'll go out and help this football team to whatever capacity he can," added Vick, who's from the same area of Virginia as Burress and knows his family and friends. "I think the guys would embrace him and bring him in. If that happens, who knows? We talking about 'what ifs' now? It would certainly be a good thing."
Vick served 19 months in a federal prison after pleading guilty to dogfighting, signed with the Eagles in 2009, then resurrected his NFL career. He received NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors in 2010 after taking over Philadelphia's quarterback job and posting career highs in passer rating (100.2), passing yards (3,018) and touchdown passes (21).
Burress last played in the NFL in 2008 with the New York Giants. He would be a free agent after he's released from prison and could sign with any team.
Eli Manning, who threw the game-winning TD pass to Burress in Super Bowl XLII, expressed his support for the receiver.
"I'm excited that he's getting out, and if the Giants or another team give him a shot, I'll look forward to getting him back into football," Manning told the New York Post on Monday.
Burress started his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2000, then joined the Giants in 2005. He has 505 catches for 7,845 yards and 55 TDs.