If Brady is back, shouldn't he be a first rounder in fantasy drafts?

M.F.: Leagues that are based on touchdowns alone or are skewed toward quarterbacks (reward points for pass attempts, completions, etc.) will of course have far more field generals come off the board in the first and second round. But the reason running backs typically go fast and furious in the first round is because there are so few true featured runners in the league these days. You also need just one or two quarterbacks to fill out your roster compared to the four or five running backs you'll want to draft, so the depth of runners sinks very fast. Compared to even five years ago, though, fewer and fewer running backs are going in the first three rounds as owners tend to take more quarterbacks and wide receivers. Runners still rule the first round, but after that the value of the other main skill positions is seeing a rise across the board.