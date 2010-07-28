If Bills are to rebound under Gailey, running game will be key

Given Spiller's penchant for delivering big plays, Gailey's plan to use him in a variety of roles is sensible for a team that has finished in the bottom 10 in scoring offense in six of the last seven seasons. As a rare three-phase player, Spiller is capable of producing as a runner, receiver and returner. His unique skill set will undoubtedly create mismatches in space. Gailey will take advantage of his versatility by using the rookie as a quasi-receiver in some of the Bills' spread formations.