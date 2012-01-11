'Idol' Kelly Clarkson to sing anthem at Super Bowl

Published: Jan 11, 2012 at 08:50 AM

"American Idol" Kelly Clarkson is set to perform at America's most popular sporting event: the Super Bowl.

Clarkson has been chosen to sing the national anthem before the NFL championship game at Indianapolis on Feb. 5, a person familiar with Super Bowl entertainment plans told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no announcement has been made. The league is expected to reveal the anthem singer later this month.

Since becoming the first winner of "American Idol" a decade ago, Clarkson has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide and had more than a half-dozen singles reach the top 10 in the Billboard Hot 100.

Among her hit songs: "Since U Been Gone" and "My Life Would Suck Without You." Her latest album, "Stronger," was released last year. Clarkson is currently on tour and appeared as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" last weekend.

Also slated to participate in the Super Bowl pregame festivities at Lucas Oil Stadium: country music couple Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton, singing "America the Beautiful."

Grammy-winner Lambert released her latest album, "Four the Record," last fall. Shelton is a judge on "The Voice," a singing competition on NBC, which is broadcasting the Super Bowl this year.

The NFL announced in December that Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Madonna will perform at halftime of the league's title game.

At last year's Super Bowl between the Packers and Steelers in Dallas, pop star Christina Aguilera flubbed a line while belting out the national anthem.

When she was supposed to sing the line "O'er the ramparts we watched, were so gallantly streaming," Aguilera instead repeated an earlier line, with a slight variation - drawing plenty of attention on social media such as Twitter.

Afterward, Aguilera released a statement saying: "I can only hope that everyone could feel my love for this country and that the true spirit of its anthem still came through."

Others who have performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl include Carrie Underwood - like Clarkson, an "American Idol" product - Whitney Houston, Billy Joel, Diana Ross, Neil Diamond, Beyonce and Mariah Carey.

Howard Fendrich is on Twitter at http://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL Season: One rookie who could significantly impact each division race

On the eve of the 2022 NFL season, which newbies are poised to immediately impact the playoff picture? Bucky Brooks identifies one rookie who could define each division race.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE