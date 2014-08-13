'Ice Bucket Challenge' for ALS spreads through NFL community

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- NFL.com featured the phenomenon of the "Ice Bucket Challenge" and how it has members of the NFL community dumping buckets of ice water on their heads to benefit ALS research.
- The Houston Chronicle reported that the Houston Texans have asked fans to support teammate David Quessenberry, who is battling cancer.
- USA Today reported on a study by Safe Kids Worldwide that said more planning needs to be done prior to practices and games to prevent youth sports injuries.
- The Cleveland Plain-Dealer examined the new Ohio law that dictates protocol for return to play for high school football players and other prep athletes.
- The San Luis Obispo Tribune reported that Cal Poly's drug policy calls for random testing of NCAA-banned drugs.
- Carroll County (Md.) Times reported on how the NCAA Division III Centennial Conference has adopted baseline testing for football.
