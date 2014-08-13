'Ice Bucket Challenge' for ALS spreads through NFL community

Published: Aug 13, 2014 at 04:44 AM

Wednesday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • NFL.com featured the phenomenon of the "Ice Bucket Challenge" and how it has members of the NFL community dumping buckets of ice water on their heads to benefit ALS research.
  • USA Today reported on a study by Safe Kids Worldwide that said more planning needs to be done prior to practices and games to prevent youth sports injuries.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

