Ian Williams' deal reduced to one year as rehab lingers

Nose tackle Ian Williams signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal to keep him in the Bay Area through his prime, but that pact has been reduced to a one-year deal due to the results of a team physical, two sources involved with the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. It's one-year deal with a $1 million base, $2 million in per-game bonuses and another $3 million in play-time incentives.