Ian Williams' deal reduced to one year as rehab lingers

Nose tackle Ian Williams signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal to keep him in the Bay Area through his prime, but that pact has been reduced to a one-year deal due to the results of a team physical, two sources involved with the situation told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. It's one-year deal with a $1 million base, $2 million in per-game bonuses and another $3 million in play-time incentives.
CSN Bay Area first reported Williams' new contract.
Williams could be sidelined past the season opener as his rehab from surgery trudges along. Williams broke his ankle back in 2013 and broke his leg in 2014.
Williams' original five-year deal was not officially sent to the NFL, which is why it could be reduced. Sources told Rapoport that Williams and the 49ers eventually hammered out a new deal that worked for both sides following the results of the physical.
One of the most promising pieces of San Francisco's defense, Williams has established himself as a true skilled nose tackle with passing down rush ability. Williams started all 16 games this season and logged a sack, a forced fumble and 45 tackles.
The news isn't great for 49ers defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, who will lean extremely hard on second-year defensive end Arik Armstead to provide pressure and stand up against the run. Theoretically, Mike Purcell could find himself in line to get a bump in playing time.