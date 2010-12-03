I'm with you Derek Anderson, this is no laughing matter

» The Titans must be sick. The so-so AFC South could've been theirs had quarterback Vince Young not behaved like Vince Young, Kerry Collins had stayed healthy, or Rusty Smith hadn't made Rusty Hilger look like a Hall of Famer by comparison. Tennessee was 5-2 with dominant wins against the Eagles, at the Giants and at the Jags. But then they blew a two-score lead in San Diego. And after that they lost in overtime to the Redskins. And let's not forget the inexplicable loss to Denver. Take any one of those games, and they're in first place right now. Good news, though: even at 5-6 and losers of four straight, they're still perfectly positioned to take the division. Four of the Titans' last five games are against division foes, the biggest of which are the home-and-away games against the soft Colts. Hear me now, believe me later: Collins -- who's been known to catch fire for short stretches -- is gonna get on a roll with the talented players who surround him. Running back Chris Johnson and wide receiver Randy Moss haven't set the world on fire lately, but look at it this way: at least they're nice and fresh.