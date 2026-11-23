Then, when he met with reporters in the locker room, even before a teammate joyfully interrupted his scrum, Carter was asked what went right for him Sunday -- a monster day that saw him produce two sacks and a career-high 12 pressures, the second most by a player in a game this season, per Next Gen Stats.

Carter simply said again, "I'm the best in the world."

It's not just a spur-of-the-moment mantra. Carter truly believes it.

"I want to be the greatest of all time," he told The Athletic in August.

When asked if he meant one day being thought of as the greatest Giant ever, Carter replied, "I mean the greatest of all time, in terms of just a football player in general."

Since Carter arrived after New York made him the No. 3 pick in 2025, the outside linebacker hasn't been shy about his aspirations. He made headlines on draft night, when he offered up the possibility of wearing the No. 56 jersey, which had been retired in honor of Giants Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor. Though the request might have seemed outlandish to many, those familiar with the Penn State product knew Carter was just being himself.

The confidence has been lifelong, to the point that it's just him.

But Carter has had an up-and-down start to his career. He was benched twice in his rookie season, before starting to show consistent flashes as that year wound down. This season, he had a fresh start with a new coach, John Harbaugh, and a new defensive coordinator, Dennard Wilson.

Carter has embraced the change and the challenge.

But despite the impact he'd been having on games, the sacks hadn't been coming. He'd only tallied two of them prior to Sunday, which had become a major talking point in the lead-up to the Jaguars game.

"He's doing everything he's supposed to do," said Wilson last week. "In the run game, he's been excellent. He's holding force. The ball isn't circling outside of him. So, I love where he's at. I just wish the production was a little bit more for him right now, because he deserves it, especially (considering) the work that he's putting in."

But Wilson wasn't concerned. Neither was Harbaugh, with the Giants coach saying that Carter had been grading out well on his own personal sheet.

"He's a disruptive guy," Harbaugh said last week. "I promise you (opponents are) accounting for him. And the sacks are just going to come. You've got to go play football. I mean, you can have a bunch of sacks and really not be playing that good, too. We've seen that before, too. So, he's that kind of player.

"He's a disruptive player. He's a game-changer, game-wrecker, and I think there's going to be a lot of game wrecks in his future."

Carter wasn't shy about the noise, saying he wanted the eyes on him. On Tuesday, he posted on X: "Fast forward me to this Sunday … ima show yall."

When Sunday arrived, he did just that.

The Giants' defense caused problems for the Jaguars from the beginning of the game, forcing their offense to look unsettled. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw two interceptions Sunday, the first time he's done that since last season.

"No quarterback likes to get hit early," Carter said. "Once we did that, he started making some mistakes, and it helped us."

Carter played a big role in causing those mistakes. He tallied his first sack on a third-and-19 about 10 minutes into the game, which forced the Jaguars' offense off the field. The Giants mounted a go-ahead touchdown drive on their ensuing possession and never relinquished the lead.

Carter then delivered another sack in the second quarter. But while he doubled his season sacks total Sunday, it was his near nonstop impact -- even amid double teams -- that was the real problem for the Jaguars' offensive line. Carter spun by those multiple blocks with ease to reach Lawrence.

Of Carter's 12 pressures Sunday, six came in under 2.5 seconds, per Next Gen Stats. Entering Sunday night's game between the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings, Carter's 23 total quick pressures sat tied for third most in the league.