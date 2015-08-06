Hype train or smoke screen: Kelce, Murray and Dorsett

Even more important is that Kelce will be more up to the task to physically do more this season. After the conclusion of 2014, Kelce went on record saying, "If I went out there playing more snaps than I did, I mean who knows. I might not have been able to make it. My knee still wasn't full strength last year, which is why I'm excited about this year. Now I get the time to take a full offseason and get my legs ready and get my upper body and my explosiveness back that I know I really had. I didn't really feel that comfortable out there on the field but we made it work". If last year was just a recovery in the wake of his microfracture surgery and a "making it work" season for Kelce, just imagine what he can do at full strength. There were not many players that were more fun to watch just play football last year than Kelce. The type of players we universally cheer on when they score a touchdown; the type of guy you play fantasy football to draft.