Hype train or smoke screen: Funchess, Ivory, Adams

In speaking with Bill Voth of Black and Blue Review, he indicated, "People inside the building would tell you his transition has been much slower than Kelvin's last year, mostly because he needs to learn how to play to his size, something Kelvin did immediately." The team took Benjamin in the first round of a historically strong wide receiver class, and Funchess in the second round. Assuming that they view Funchess at a comparable level of player is a stretch, at best. Voth believes that Benjamin's left behind targets are likely to be divided amongst the receiver corps, rather than all going to the new rookie. When pressed for a projection for Fuchess' rookie year, Voth said he'd expect "500 yards and four to five touchdowns," with growth coming at the end of the season.