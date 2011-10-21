Hurt Locker: Chargers' trio could be risk-reward this week

Antonio Gates/Vincent Jackson/Mike Tolbert: Gates was alternately back at practice and held out of practice this week but looked pretty good running. He should play Sunday, so get him back in your lineup because the Jets couldn't cover the tight end if Rex Ryan put a collective gun to his defense's heads and said there would be no @#$% snack if they didn't play better. Jackson also appears on track to play but I would sit him. The guy is going to be limited AND on Revis Island. It's crazy, because you drafted him high but does Revis have to show you anything else? Tolbert also has shown no ill effects from his concussion, but Ryan Mathews production makes Tolbert a bye week flex play at the most.