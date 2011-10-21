Hurt Locker: Chargers' trio could be risk-reward this week

This week's edition of The Hurt Locker involves some of the same names as last week (this is what you get when you come off a lockout and every third player has a hamstring injury). Some are closer to returning, some are not.
Joseph Addai: I like the Colts to score a lot of points against the Saints this week. I just don't think they'll come from the RB slot. Addai was an FPP on Friday and if he starts, he's worth a flex play. I can't count on Delone Carter, Donald Brown or Joe Washington to be decent options for me. Neither of them looked good against Cincinnati, but if you had to pick, go with Brown. He was on the field late and had a bit more burst.
LeGarrette Blount: I'm stunned he even made the trip to London with his sprained knee. He sat out practice this week, and he's now been ruled out against the Bears. Put Earnest Graham in your lineup. You can expect double-digits in points from him again. He's not a long-term RB solution, but for now he's a solid choice. Their third-string RB this week is Wayne Rooney.
Sam Bradford: He and his walking boot are a game-time decision against the Cowboys. While I'm excited to see how Bradford does with new weapon Brandon Lloyd, there are other better QB options out there if you're victimized by your No. 1 on a bye. Colt McCoy, Matt Cassel and Curtis Painter are all pretty nice options.
Antonio Gates/Vincent Jackson/Mike Tolbert: Gates was alternately back at practice and held out of practice this week but looked pretty good running. He should play Sunday, so get him back in your lineup because the Jets couldn't cover the tight end if Rex Ryan put a collective gun to his defense's heads and said there would be no @#$% snack if they didn't play better. Jackson also appears on track to play but I would sit him. The guy is going to be limited AND on Revis Island. It's crazy, because you drafted him high but does Revis have to show you anything else? Tolbert also has shown no ill effects from his concussion, but Ryan Mathews production makes Tolbert a bye week flex play at the most.
Jimmy Graham: He missed practice Thursday with an ankle injury after going through workouts on Wednesday, but I think that's just precautionary. I fully expect him to play on Sunday.
Tim Hightower: Fully back at practice this week coming off his shoulder injury and man, is this a hard one to handicap. I still start Ryan Torain because he had the most recent good week of any Redskins RB (which was two weeks ago). With John Beck at the helm I think Washington is going to run it a lot but Hightower's workload isn't worth anything more than a flex play if you are desperate.
Peyton Hillis: He's officially day-to-day with a strained hamstring and he's working out in training pools. That's where I like to work out, but instead of working out I like to just float. Even if he does play Sunday, he won't carry the ball 20 times. Montario Hardesty is becoming a bigger complement to a player who isn't performing like it's 2010. Both of these guys are flex plays. I think there's going to be a lot of points in this game against Seattle. If Hillis doesn't play, Hardesty becomes a No. 2 RB.
Julio Jones: Head coach Mike Smith is going to give Jones every opportunity to play Sunday as he recovers from a hamstring injury. This will go up until game-time, but if you need someone at the last minute? Greg Little, Steve Breaston and Dane Sanzenbacher are decent choices.
Mike Wallace: Reports out of Pittsburgh say Wallace, despite his slight hamstring pull, will play in Arizona. He's a top-five fantasy wideout so he plays for you if he plays for them. If you need a handcuff? Grab Antonio Brown, who's been up and down but always has the potential for a big day.
Other hurts:Devin Hester was a DNP during the week, but Lovie Smith called him day to day. Keep checking back, as he was a hot pickup this week, but I expect him to play against Tampa Bay…
With the Jahvid Best injury situation, Maurice Morris is an OK choice to grab for now, but don't expect huge production. I can't see him getting into double digits in carries or fantasy points. Detroit isn't suddenly going to use him like Best. It'll just be more through the air for Stafford…
I think Greg Olsen's toe is fine, and you can count on him in your lineup this week. He has a great matchup against the Redskins' 'D…
A rib injury won't keep Percy Harvin from playing Sunday, but Christian Ponder at QB will keep me from playing Harvin in my lineup. Unless you have no other choices, this is too risky…
With Felix Jones out for awhile, I think DeMarco Murray will wind up the feature back in Dallas, and won't really split carries with Tashard Choice, regardless of what Jerry Jones says. Get him if you can, and start him this week.
