Hurricane forces NFL to eye options for Eagles-'Skins

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are set to square off at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Hurricane Joaquin might have a say in whether that game gets played as scheduled.
NFL officials are tracking the hurricane, which is pressing northward after hammering the Bahamas.
"We are monitoring the forecast and having dialogue with both teams," a league spokesman told NFL Media.
Meteorologists are still unsure whether Joaquin will hit landfall on the East Coast over the weekend, but believe the odds are increasing, per the Weather Channel. It could become the first landfall hurricane to hit the U.S. in 15 months.
"I have done it in the past," Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "Rain affects it, wind affects it, how much we get of each of those. When they start to combine and be a lot of both, it can be really difficult. Temperature also starts to change things. I've always been able to throw a wet ball pretty consistently. I don't feel like it takes me off my game too much."
"We're preparing to play Sunday," Eagles coach Chip Kelly told the media Thursday. "Nothing has been told to us about moving the game. If they adjust the schedule, we'll adjust."
The NFL has moved two games in the past five years due to heavy snow -- the latest being the Buffalo Bills playing in Detroit last season.
In fact, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Thursday afternoon moving the game to Ford Field is one option that's been discussed. The Lions play in Seattle on Monday night.
While forecast models differ on the potential path of the Category 3 hurricane -- which could intensify into Category 4 status before hitting land -- the NFL will monitor the situation. The most important thing is for those fans and players living on the East Coast to stay safe in the event of a catastrophic storm.