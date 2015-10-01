Around the NFL

Hurricane forces NFL to eye options for Eagles-'Skins

Published: Oct 01, 2015 at 02:57 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins are set to square off at FedEx Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Hurricane Joaquin might have a say in whether that game gets played as scheduled.

NFL officials are tracking the hurricane, which is pressing northward after hammering the Bahamas.

"We are monitoring the forecast and having dialogue with both teams," a league spokesman told NFL Media.

Meteorologists are still unsure whether Joaquin will hit landfall on the East Coast over the weekend, but believe the odds are increasing, per the Weather Channel. It could become the first landfall hurricane to hit the U.S. in 15 months.

The Eagles and Redskins are both preparing to play in potentially poor, rainy conditions, if the game is not postponed.

"I have done it in the past," Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins said. "Rain affects it, wind affects it, how much we get of each of those. When they start to combine and be a lot of both, it can be really difficult. Temperature also starts to change things. I've always been able to throw a wet ball pretty consistently. I don't feel like it takes me off my game too much."

"We're preparing to play Sunday," Eagles coach Chip Kelly told the media Thursday. "Nothing has been told to us about moving the game. If they adjust the schedule, we'll adjust."

The NFL has moved two games in the past five years due to heavy snow -- the latest being the Buffalo Bills playing in Detroit last season.

In fact, NFL Media's Albert Breer reported Thursday afternoon moving the game to Ford Field is one option that's been discussed. The Lions play in Seattle on Monday night.

While forecast models differ on the potential path of the Category 3 hurricane -- which could intensify into Category 4 status before hitting land -- the NFL will monitor the situation. The most important thing is for those fans and players living on the East Coast to stay safe in the event of a catastrophic storm.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins-Chargers flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 14

The NFL announced Tuesday the Week 14 Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers matchup on Sunday, Dec. 11, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on "Sunday Night Football.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) targets Week 14 return vs. Jets

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller, who's dealing with a lateral meniscus tear, believes he can return in time to play the New York Jets in Week 14 and play through the injury.

news

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday regrets not calling late-game timeout in loss to Steelers

Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday told reporters on Tuesday that he regrets not calling a time out late during Monday's loss to the Steelers.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (ribs) says he plans to play Sunday at Bears after 'good news' with scans

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday said that he should be good to go this Sunday versus the Chicago Bears after exiting Sunday night's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles with a rib injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals WR Tyler Boyd on Patrick Mahomes-Joe Burrow matchup: 'I look at it like Manning and Brady'

Ahead of their Week 13 bout, Bengals receiver Tyler Boyd sees shades of the Peyton Manning-Tom Brady rivalry when it comes to Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.

news

Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely after suffering lacerated kidney

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson suffered a lacerated kidney in Sunday's win over the Green Bay Packers and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett: 'Nobody's as frustrated as I am' after losing seven of last eight games

The Denver Broncos lost seven of their past eight games, and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett said he's the most frustrated of all.

news

Colts' Matt Ryan frustrated after loss to Steelers: 'It's one thing one week, it's another thing another week'

Following a close loss to the Steelers on Monday night, QB Matt Ryan aired out his frustrations of an offense that totaled just 71 yards in the first half.

news

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett earns first fourth-quarter comeback win of career: 'No one had any doubts'

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw a halftime lead quickly wiped away for the second consecutive week. This time, Kenny Pickett turned things back around, marching the Steelers on a game-winning drive in Indianapolis to beat the Colts, 24-17.

news

Colts HC Jeff Saturday on decision not to call timeout after Matt Ryan scramble: 'I just didn't think time was of the essence at that moment'

In a flummoxing sequence on a hopeful game-tying drive, interim head coach Jeff Saturday did not call a timeout following a Matt Ryan 14-yard scramble, letting 25 seconds drift away right along with the Colts' hopes during a 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."

news

2022 NFL season, Week 12: What We Learned from Steelers' win over Colts on Monday

Following a Benny Snell go-ahead score for the Steelers late in the game, the Colts embarked on a hopeful 93-yard game-tying drive, but Pittsburgh's defense held for a 24-17 victory.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE